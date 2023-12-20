Traffic alert: Part of I-75 will go down to one lane in Lexington

Several lanes on northbound Interstate 75 in Lexington will be closed near Kearney Road for emergency bridge deck repairs, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The middle and left lane on the bridge near Kearney Road will be closed. One lane of traffic will remain open. The bridge is near the I-75 and Interstate 64 split.

Exit 75 on I-64 will also be closed to allow for the deck repairs.

Motorists traveling north on I-75 from I-64 East are encouraged to use exit 69 and use US 62 to Georgetown to get to I-75.

The lanes on the bridge are expected to be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.