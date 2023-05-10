TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Buford Highway shut down due to sinkhole, police say

A busy part of Buford Highway is shut down after police reported a sinkhole.

Brookhaven police said the sinkhole opened in the 3500-3600 block on the northbound side. It’s unclear how large.

This is a developing story.

Brookhaven police said they have notified the Georgia Department of Transporation.

There are delays in the area. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says drivers can use Interstate 85, Peachtree Road, Briarcliff Road or Dresden Drive as alternatives.

