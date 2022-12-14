Traffic alert: Police shooting shuts down streets around Midtown Miami area

A shooting involving Miami police officers has shut down several streets in the Midtown Miami area. The person police shot at is now hiding inside an apartment building and SWAT has arrived, police said.

On Wednesday morning, Miami police confirmed they are on the scene of a “police-involved shooting” in the area of Northeast 36th Street and Second Avenue. Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva told Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami that officers went to the area after reports of a person with a gun in the lobby of a building.

“Once officers arrived on scene, and attempted to make contact with that subject, two officers were forced to discharge their firearms, and ultimately that subject then barricaded himself inside of one of the rooms at the location,” Delva said.

The department also issued a traffic alert: North Miami Avenue and Northeast Second Avenue are shut down along 36th Street “due to police activity.”

The investigation centers around a building in Midtown Miami, the complex of stores, restaurants and residential complexes just west of Biscayne Boulevard, northeast of Wynwood and south of the Miami Design District.

This bulletin will be updated.