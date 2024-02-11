Traffic alert: Predawn multi-car crash shuts down Interstate 95 down in Broward

At least one person is dead and Interstate 95 southbound is closed near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a predawn crash.

At least four vehicles collided just after 4 a.m. on I-95 south near the Marina Mile exit. Those coming south out of Fort Lauderdale should use U.S. 1, U.S. 441 or the Florida Turnpike.

Video on WPLG-Channel 10 showed the Broward County Medical Examiner’s office on the scene.

This story will be updated as more is learned.

All lanes are closed this morning SB along 95 before SR-84. The ramps from Davie and Broward Blvd are also closed. Stick to the Turnpike, 441 or Federal Hwy! pic.twitter.com/d22X41w3bZ — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) February 11, 2024