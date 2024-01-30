Traffic alert: President Biden’s visit may cause road backups in the Miami area

President Joe Biden will be in South Florida Tuesday, with his scheduled 4 p.m. arrival at Miami International Airport coming at the start of rush hour.

Biden is set to swing through two fundraisers hosted by deep-pocketed donors, one in Palm Beach and the other in Miami., according to his campaign,

Here’s what you need to know about potential traffic tie-ups:

Where will Biden stop in Palm Beach County?

Biden is set to depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 10:05 a.m., arriving at 12:55 p.m. at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach.

Then his motorcade will travel to Jupiter, getting there around 2 p.m. for a campaign reception.

It is not publicly known where in Jupiter the fundraiser is or what route the motorcade will take, but it may travel north on Interstate 95 and State Road A1A.

Biden does not plan to stay in Jupiter long. He is expected to be back at the Palm Beach airport before 3:30 p.m. His motorcade could travel south on State Road A1A and I-95 or it could go east on West Indiantown Road before heading south on I-95.

Where will Biden stop in Miami-Dade County?

Biden is set to arrive at 4 p.m. at Miami International Airport, at the start of rush hour.

Around 6:45 p.m., he will attend a campaign reception somewhere in the Miami area.

Neither the White House nor the Biden campaign has shared the exact location of the fundraiser. But Politico got a hold of an invite that said it was at the home of Democratic National Committee chairman and Coral Gables attorney Chris Korge.

READ MORE: Biden’s top fundraisers are hosting him in Miami, saying Florida is ‘still in play’

A quick search of Miami-Dade property records under Korge’s name shows he owns several condos in downtown Coral Gables and owns a home in Pinecrest.

The motorcade could take any highway from MIA, from I-95 south to U.S. 1, or the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) west to the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) south to U.S. 1. and into Pinecrest.

At 8:05 p.m., Biden is expected to depart from MIA to Joint Base Andrews.