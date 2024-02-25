Traffic alert: Road work to cause closures in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Here’s a head’s up for drivers in Vernon County – ahead of some road closures starting Monday.

Route KK will be closed in three separate locations – just west of Nevada.

On Monday and Tuesday, MoDOT crews will begin work between Roads 500 and 600 in Vernon County.

Then on Wednesday, crews will start working between Road 900 and 1000.

All the work will be to replace damaged pipes underneath those roads.

These projects should be wrapped up by the end of the week.

