Traffic Alert: Route 146 lane restrictions in N. Smithfield for construction

NORTH SMITHFIELD − Route 146 in North Smithfield will be lane-restricted starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, as crews work to lift steel beams into place, the first step in the construction of a new overpass.

Sayles Hill Road will be closed entirely at Route 146, with a crane parked in the road to move the steel beams into place above the highway, Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin said.

The closing of one lane of Route 146 in each direction will last until Sunday morning. One lane each way will be open at all times.

Sayles Hill Road detours

Drivers coming from Manville toward Sayles Hill Road will use Route 99 to bypass the closure, then reverse direction if needed using the Interstate 295 interchange with Route 146.

Drivers coming from Iron Mine Hill Road will turn left at the intersection with Sayles Hill Road and rejoin the highway north of the intersection.

The Route 146 lane closing schedule for Jan. 13-14

6 p.m. (Saturday): One lane of Route 146 South closed.

8 p.m. (Saturday): One lane of Route 146 North closed.

8 a.m. (Sunday): All Route 146 North lanes reopen.

10 a.m. (Sunday): All Route 146 South lanes reopen and Sayles Hill Road reopens.

A rendering of the overpass that will carry Route 146 traffic over Sayles Hill Road in North Smithfield.

New overpass will eliminate Route 146-Sayles Hill Rd. intersection

The new bridge is part of a $150-million project, paid for in part with a $65-million federal grant, to reengineer the intersection with a new overpass, repair bridges and repave long stretches of the highway. Route 146 traffic will eventually go above Sayles Hill Road, eliminating the intersection.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

