Traffic alert: Route 303 in Rockland will close for 4 hours today for traffic study

The New York State Department of Transportation said Route 303 will be closed in both directions today, Nov. 29, to allow for a State Police traffic study.

The route will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Bradley Parkway in Orangetown to Route 59 in Clarkstown.

Commuters are advised to slow down and follow detour signs posted in the area. The Department of Transportation said fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and two or more speeding violations will lead to license suspension.

Call 511 or visit 511NY.org for more information on travel times and traffic.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Traffic alert: Route 303 in Rockland NY will close Wednesday, Nov. 29