Traffic alert: Sanibel Causeway limited to one lane for first two weekends of December

The Florida Department of Transportation posted an update on its Southwest Florida Facebook page today (Nov. 28) regarding the ongoing Sanibel Causeway emergency restoration.

Here's what to know:

The next phase of the Emergency Restoration of the Sanibel Causeway involves restoration of the final approach sections.

This work will take place during the first two weekends of December and will require the Causeway to be limited to one lane.

Flaggers will be controlling traffic during this important weekend work.

FDOT is making every effort to avoid impacting weekday traffic.

The Sanibel Causeway was damaged during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.

