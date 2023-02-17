Broward deputies search for bus hijacker after shots near airport, sheriff’s office says

At least one deputy shot at a person early Friday morning, and that person hijacked a county shuttle bus, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting and search for the suspect prompted authorities to close several roads near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport., shutdowns that continued into later Friday morning.

The situation unfolded shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1400 block of Perimeter Road, said BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro.

The sheriff’s office did not release details of the shooting by the deputy, but Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami took an aerial image of a Mercedes-Benz sedan riddled with bullet holes on the driver’s side windshield.

The person then hijacked the bus, removing the driver, and leaving the area, Caro said in a statement. There were no passengers on the shuttle, according to BSO.

“Deputies are actively searching for the hijacker. At this time, the circumstances of the shooting are under active investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene and will investigate the shooting,” Caro said.

