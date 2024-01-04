Traffic alert: SR 520 ramps to close in Montlake starting Friday

Two State Route 520 ramps in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood will close this weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the closure will begin Friday at 11 p.m. and is scheduled to wrap up Monday at 5 a.m.

It affects the westbound off-ramp to Lake Washington Boulevard and the on-ramp to eastbound 520.

Crews will use the time to work on drainage lines on the ramps.

The following routes will be open all weekend long.

Mainline SR 520 and the SR 520 Trail across Lake Washington.

The Montlake Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 520.

The westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard.

For real-time traffic information download the WSDOT app.



