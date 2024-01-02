Traffic Alert: State Route 306 closed in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A portion of State Route 306 is closed in South Russell.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the roadway is shut down between State Route 87 and Washington Street because of a crash.

Video from SkyFOX shows what appears to be a tanker truck on its side, and a pole taken out.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports the crash took place at about 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The road is expected to remain closed through the morning rush.

