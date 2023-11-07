Traffic alert: Streets shutting down for Trump rally in Hialeah and GOP debate in Miami

Events in Miami mean traffic, even if you’re just trying to pass by. And two events on Wednesday, the Republican debate near downtown and a rally featuring former President Donald Trump in Hialeah, will bring detours and delays.

MORE: What to know about the Republican Miami debate, Trump rally

Here is what drivers should expect:

The Republican debate

The Republican National Committee’s Nov. 8 presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Miami

Event details: The GOP debate will run 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday it the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., just north of downtown Miami.

Street closings: Most road closings, around the Arsht Center, will run from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday. They include:

▪ Exit ramp from the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway to Biscayne Boulevard and the performing arts center.

▪ Biscayne Boulevard will be closed to traffic from Northeast 11th to 15th streets

▪ North Bayshore Drive will be closed between Northeast 13th and 15th streets.

Detours:

▪ A free speech zone will be on the east side of North Bayshore Drive and Northeast 14th Street.

▪ Through Wednesday, the city has closed one westbound lane of Northeast 13th Street between North Bayshore Drive and Biscayne Boulevard.

The Trump rally

Event details: Trump will take the stage at his rally at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park, 4700 Palm Ave. in Hialeah. Parking and lines open at 8 a.m, doors to the venue open at 2 p.m. and guest speakers will deliver remarks starting at 5 p.m.

Street closings: Hialeah will close streets around Milander Park from 9 a.m. Wednesday through midnight. “Please seek alternate routes and plan for heavy traffic throughout the vicinity,” the city warned. Street closings include Palm Avenue, West 45th Street and West Second Avenue, ringing the park.

Here is a map of the street closings, marked in red:

Trump rally map City of Hialeah