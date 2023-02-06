Traffic alert: Stretch of Flagler Street in Miami shut down for police investigation

Miami police have shut down a two-block stretch of Flagler Street in Little Havana.

Flagler is closed to car and pedestrian traffic from 9th to 11th avenues, according to the police department. Police are investigating a shooting in the area, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

Meanwhile, across town, Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting at Northwest 81st Street and 25th Avenue and have shut down the area.

This bulletin will be updated.