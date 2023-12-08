Traffic alert: Tanker fire shuts down Florida’s Turnpike in Palm Beach County

Florida’s Turnpike was shut down early Friday morning in Palm Beach County after a tanker caught fire, authorities said.

A live traffic camera north of Boynton Beach Boulevard showed a raging fire burning what was left of the tanker as firefighters tried to douse the flames.

The turnpike is shut down to all traffic in both directions, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 6:30 a.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

“Firefighters working a TP tanker fire this am near the Hypoluxo overpass area,” the fire department said around 6:50 a.m. “The fire has spread to both sides of the highway.”

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.