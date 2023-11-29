Traffic alert: Two lanes of I-684 in Lewisboro to close weekdays through January

The New York State Department of Transportation said I-684 in Lewisboro will be reduced to one lane in each direction for road repairs starting Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The two other lanes will be closed on weekdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 at Exit 8 and State Route 35 in Lewisboro to Exit 9 and Hardscrabble Road in North Salem for aerial cable replacement.

Commuters are advised to slow down in work zones and find alternate routes to avoid traffic. The Department of Transportation said fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and two or more speeding violations will lead to license suspension.

Call 511 or visit 511NY.org for more information on travel times and traffic.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Parts of I-684 in Lewisboro NY closing weekdays until January