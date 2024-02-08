Traffic alert: US 127 closed entirely north of St. Johns following crashes

GREENBUSH TWP. — Both sides of U.S. 127 were closed north of St. Johns on Thursday afternoon following separate crashes involving a semi truck and a Clinton County Sheriff's vehicle.

In an alert posted shortly before 1 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said northbound and southbound U.S. 127 were closed at Maple Rapids Road.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said a semi loaded with soybeans overturned in the northbound lanes, with some of its load spilling into the southbound side of the highway.

Another crash happened in the southbound lanes when a Clinton County Sheriff's vehicle blocking traffic in the left lane was rear-ended by another vehicle, Gonzalez said.

A deputy suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The freeway was likely be closed for a couple of hours, the lieutenant said.

