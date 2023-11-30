Traffic alert: Waverly Avenue Bridge in Mamaroneck to close for 10 months

The town of Mamaroneck said the Waverly Avenue Bridge will be closed for 10 months starting Friday, Dec. 1.

The town said the closure is necessary to fully replace the bridge, which comes after a 2017 assessment from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers determined that installing a bridge with "a longer span and deeper foundations" would help mitigate flooding from the Sheldrake and Mamaroneck rivers.

It was also voted one of the worst bridges in Westchester in 2019 by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit.

The town of Mamaroneck received a $1.75 million grant from the New York Department of Transportation's BridgeNY program and a $2.08 million- grant from Westchester County's Flood Mitigation Grant Program to help fund bridge replacement.

The town said motorists will be directed to drive slow and use a detour on Hoyt Avenue while the bridge is closed. All businesses in the area will still be accessible to residents.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mamaroneck NY Waverly Avenue Bridge in to close for 10 months