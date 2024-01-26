Traffic alert: Weekend closure for parts of Route 303 in Orangeburg for sewer repairs

Rockland drivers should be on the lookout for detours this weekend. Parts of Route 303 in Orangeburg will be closed from Friday evening to early Monday morning for sewer repairs.

The New York State Department of Transportation said roadway between Orangeburg Road and Erie Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29 to fix a sewer main line.

Commuters are advised to slow down and follow detour signs posted in the area. The Department of Transportation said fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding violations will lead to license suspension.

Call 511 or visit 511NY.org for more information on travel times and traffic.

