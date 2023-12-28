Traffic analyst explains why Nashville traffic is worse than others, ways to fix it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Whether it’s a drive to a concert or just commuting to and from work, most hours can feel like rush hours in Nashville.

“In a lot of cities in the U.S., there are peaks and troughs in commuting,” said Mark Burfeind with traffic data firm Inrix. “But Nashville is unique because their congestion is really spread out throughout the day.”

Inrix found Nashville drivers on average spend 41 hours a year in traffic.

In addition, a recent analysis from Forbes ranked Nashville’s commute as the hardest in the country. The study looked at total workers, average travel time to work, percentage of households without a car, walkability and access to public transportation to create their ranking.

Burfeind says part of the reason traffic is bad in Nashville is the city’s downtown is a business and entertainment hub.

However, he noted nightlife has more of an impact than work.

“A lot of folks in the Nashville Metro area go in on all days and all times of day to downtown. Whether it’s on the weekends for personal trips, during the week for commuting or evening for those recreational…nightlife,” he said.

He said while Nashville’s traffic in the pre- and post-work hours may not be as congested as other cities, it is that consistency of traffic that is leading people to spend hours in their cars.

“We looked at Nashville and about 10 other cities roughly the same size as Nashville…looking at cities like Cleveland, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and of the cities that we looked at only one had the same amount of hours of delay, and that would be Las Vegas,” Burfeind said.

Yet when it comes to improving congestion in Music City, Burfeind says there isn’t a simple solution.

“There’s really no silver bullet to reducing congestion. As we saw with the pandemic, that was really the first time we’ve seen delays due to commuting drop as much as they had since the Great Recession. And so it really takes a dramatic event like a pandemic or great recession to have that kind of impact on congestion,” he explained.

Burfeind said more public transportation, more people walking and biking and carpooling will help but overall habits need to change in order to make a difference. For example, Inrix has found hybrid work can have a big impact on traffic.

“Working from home really makes an impact on on how congested the roadways are. So, if employers and/or employees can make the decision to work from home a few days a week, that can have a major impact on on how many vehicles are on the road,” he said.

To look at Inrix’s latest analysis of Nashville traffic, it is posted to their website HERE.

