A traffic argument leads to a shooting - a St. Helena man now jailed for attempted murder

Aggressive driving and the escalation of tempers may be been the cause of a Thursday afternoon shooting at a gas station that now has one St. Helena man is in custody and the other driver treated for a gunshot wound.

James Jabbar Williams, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Williams shot a 50-year-old man at the Tiger Express at 375 Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island. The wound was non-life-threatening and the man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Angela Viens.

Williams and the unidentified man were in conflict after one cut the other off in traffic. The Sheriff’s Office was not able to provide details about the which driver was at fault. It is known that both men pulled into the gas station where they began arguing. The argument escalated and Williams shot the man, the Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the Tiger Express around 4:15 p.m. and Williams was later located and arrested on Dulamo Road on St. Helena at around 5:00 p.m.

Williams is now in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.