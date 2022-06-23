Shots fired in 'officer involved shooting' near Empire Mall on Wednesday night

Police block 41st Street near I-29 after a shooting was reported in the area.

Sioux Falls Police and Highway Patrol units blocked 41st Street just east of I-29 for several hours after police were involved in an "officer involved shooting" before 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Units blocked traffic from exiting onto 41st Street from Interstate 29, and westbound traffic on 41st Street was blocked at Empire Place.

Police described the incident as an "officer involved shooting" in a news release sent Wednesday night. Police said there were no injuries.

The news release didn't say who fired the shots.

More information is expected at Thursday's briefing.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Shots fired in 'officer involved shooting' in Sioux Falls near mall