Traffic blocked near SR-16 entrance in Tacoma after man wounded in shooting

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in Tacoma, and the investigation blocked southbound traffic on North Pearl street near an entrance to state Route 16, according to police.

A Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said a 911 caller reported at about 2:13 p.m. that a person in a vehicle shot a man in that area and fled. Police located the gunshot victim, and he has been transported to a hospital. The severity of his injuries was not immediately known.

Police said southbound traffic on North Pearl Street was blocked from Sixth Avenue to North 9th Street for the investigation. It’s unclear whether police have apprehended the gunman.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes through the area.