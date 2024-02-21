Traffic builds along I-70 in Washington County due to 2 separate crashes

First responders were called to Interstate 70 in Washington County this morning for two separate crashes.

Traffic is backing up on I-70 westbound in the North Franklin Township area, a 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11.

The crashes were called in around 5:30 a.m.

One crash involves a FedEx truck and the other involves a tractor-trailer over a hillside. The dispatcher said there are injuries but it is unknown at this time how many.

