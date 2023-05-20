Traffic calming project in Squirrel Hill to begin next week

A traffic calming project in Squirrel Hill will begin next week, according to an announcement from the City of Pittsburgh.

Construction will take place on Shady Avenue between Beacon Street and Phillips Avenue.

Data collected by city officials found that more than 75% of vehicles traveling on Shady Avenue were going over the speed limit.

The rate of speed plus the crash history indicated a need for traffic calming.

Construction is set to begin Wednesday, May 24. The project is expected to take two days, with crews working between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

