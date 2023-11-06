Traffic cameras help reduce speeders in Gwinnett County school zones by 95%

Gwinnett County police say more speed cameras in school zones this year are doing their jobs, but there are still too many people driving dangerously.

Police have six more speed cameras in Gwinnett County school zones this year.

Police shared video from one of the cameras with Channel 2 Action News showing two drivers in white trucks going over 100 mph near an elementary school on Pleasant Hill Road.

Both trucks were caught on camera last month near Corley Elementary School in a 45 mph zone.

For the most part, police say the cameras in front of 16 school campuses are doing their jobs since they were added between 2021 and now.

“We’ve seen a reduction of about 95% in speeding,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett County Police said. “And only 7% of the offenders are repeat offenders.”

That means most people who are getting a ticket are not getting another.

People who spoke with Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson said there can never be too much protection for kids.

“Anything to keep kids safe,” one parent said. “I got a little one, so anything to keep them safe.”

Others have raised concerns about whether the cameras are really just a money grab. But police maintain they’re about safety.

“We’re not trying to sneak around and give tickets. We want compliance, we want you to be aware of the school zone and be aware of the limit,” Madiedo said.

The cameras stay on during school hours and also an hour before and after school.

Police say the goal is to never see any speeders.

“We’re hoping with more public awareness, clear posted signage, that we have no offenders,” Madiedo said.

Police say the cameras are paid for by every ticket that’s handed out.

