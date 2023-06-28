Traffic charge plans drive New Yorkers 'crazy'

STORY: Drivers through lower Manhattan face a new traffic congestion charge next year of $23 a day, making New York the first major U.S. city to implement such a program.

And how do New Yorkers feel about it?

"It's crazy."

This driver says the cost is extortionate.

"I can't really afford that because I drive to work five days a week. It's ridiculous. And how much do I make a week for me to be paying $23? I have to pay for the garage and then basically $23 in addition?”

A taxi driver who spoke to Reuters said more tolls would pass the cost on to his passengers.

"Every passenger that I pick up is paying congestion charges already, so I don't know why I have to pay and then pick up the money for them. So I'm not going to do that."

And this food vendor says it would eat into his profits.

“Every day, if we make $200, we have to spend $150 for supplies and costs and everything. So $23 is good for no one. It's not good for no one but the city. If they do this, nobody will want to do business in the city.”

Despite the naysaying, the plan is going ahead.

Federal authorities gave it the green light on Monday, passing the government’s environmental review process.

The congestion fees kick in next year and charge drivers variable rates once they enter New York’s central business district, which is defined as streets between 60th in Midtown Manhattan, to Battery Park on the island’s southern tip.

"This day was coming for a long time, but it was a thoughtful, methodical process."

New York governor Kathy Hochul quoted a 2022 study at a press conference Tuesday, that estimates the congestion charges could cut 15 to 20% of traffic in Manhattan.

"How about less air pollution, lower carbon emissions, lower speeds, fewer crashes? I don't mind losing that. Fewer kids getting hit by cars on their way to school."

The plan to introduce congestion charges was approved in 2019.

New York lawmakers hoped it could provide funding to improve the city’s mass transit network.

The plan was originally projected to start in 2021 but that was delayed when the federal government under President Donald Trump took no action over the plan.