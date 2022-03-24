Traffic check at an Eastern Kentucky park leads police to find homemade bombs

The Morehead Police Department arrested a suspect who was in possession of homemade bombs at Rodburn Hollow Park in Morehead on Wednesday, according to court records.

Police were initially called to the area around noon on Wednesday for a report of a reckless driver. An officer found the suspected driver, Buffy Litteral, 46, of Mount Sterling, exiting a parked car with a dog.

Investigators wrote in court records that they suspected Litteral was on drugs based on the way he was acting when they first confronted him. Officers brought a K-9 up to the vehicle and the police dog detected drugs, according to court records.

While searching the back of the vehicle, an officer found a black ammunition can that contained four homemade pipe bombs along with a can of black powder. Litteral said he made the devices to throw down into groundhog holes, according to court records.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene to collect the items, according to court documents. The FBI has also confirmed that federal agencies showed up to aid in the investigation.

Litteral has been charged with two drug-related counts, possession of a destructive device or booby trap and public intoxication. He’s being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, according to court documents.