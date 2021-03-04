Traffic citations issued to man accused of driving SUV onto frozen North Park Lake

Tony LaRussa, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·2 min read

Mar. 4—Authorities have issued three traffic citations to a Franklin Park man accused of driving his SUV onto frozen North Park Lake last month, where the vehicle became partially submerged when it broke through the ice.

Yizhan Qu, 23, of Franklin Park was cited by Allegheny Police for failing to obey traffic control devices and careless driving.

The state Fish & Boat Commission cited Qu with driving a motor vehicle on property without a permit.

Allegheny County police Lt. Scott Sherer, who oversees the station at North Park, said the fish and boat commission is involved because the fuel in the vehicle's tank created an environmental risk to the lake when it became partially submerged.

The rear end of the 2010 Subaru SUV Qu was driving became partially submerged when one of the vehicle's wheels broke through the ice.

A tow truck was already at the scene when first responders arrived and had tried unsuccessfully to remove the vehicle. Firefighters from the Highland, Ingomar and Peebles departments also were unable to remove it, according to police.

Qu did not suffer any injuries in the mishap.

Officials decided it would be safer to try to remove the vehicle after sunrise, and began recovery efforts on Feb. 18.

Crews used tow straps to drag the SUV out of the frozen lake onto the shoreline.

All three citations will be sent by mail to Qu, who will have 10 days to enter a plea. If he pleads guilty, no court hearing will be required and the fines will be determined by McCandless District Judge William Wagner, according to the judge's office staff. A hearing will be scheduled before Wagner if Qu enters a not-guilty plea.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Babcock Boulevard and Pearce Mill Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Sherer said Qu initially told police that he thought it would be fun to try to drive out onto the ice.

"I guess he realized what he was saying and changed the story," the lieutenant said. "When we talked to him a second time he told us that he mistook the lake for a parking lot."

Qu could not be reached for comment.

Police say Qu drove onto the lake from the area where the boat launch ramp, which is posted with signs marking the area as a boat launch and warning that all activities on the ice are prohibited except ice fishing.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .

