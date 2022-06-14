All Fort Lauderdale streets open after a condo resident with a gun taken into custody

David J. Neal
·1 min read

About 20 minutes after asking residents to avoid Andrews Avenue near The Drake Condominum Tuesday afternoon while they dealt with a man on a balcony with a gun, Fort Lauderdale police took a man into custody.

Overhead video from WSVN-Channel 7’s traffic helicopter showed police walked the shirtless man out the front door of the condomimum, 1800 N. Andrews Ave.

North Andrews Avenue had been closed from the 1700 block to the 2000 block from about 3:50 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more is learned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories