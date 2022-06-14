All Fort Lauderdale streets open after a condo resident with a gun taken into custody

About 20 minutes after asking residents to avoid Andrews Avenue near The Drake Condominum Tuesday afternoon while they dealt with a man on a balcony with a gun, Fort Lauderdale police took a man into custody.

Overhead video from WSVN-Channel 7’s traffic helicopter showed police walked the shirtless man out the front door of the condomimum, 1800 N. Andrews Ave.

North Andrews Avenue had been closed from the 1700 block to the 2000 block from about 3:50 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

#UPDATE



The subject has safely been taken into custody. #FLPD will remain on scene however, there is no further threat to the community at this time. Traffic on N Andrews Ave has reopened. https://t.co/ufK773umGM — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) June 14, 2022

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more is learned.