Traffic collision leads to 29-mile backup along 5 Freeway near Grapevine

Heavy traffic along the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine has led to a 29-mile backup, authorities announced Wednesday.

“Two lanes are open Northbound, backup is up to 29 miles, approximately 1.5-to-2-hour delays,” Caltrans posted on X, formally known as Twitter.

The significant backup was due to a big rig collision, which spilled debris across all lanes.

Crews are actively working to clean up the debris and all southbound lanes of the freeway remain open.

The traffic nightmare comes one day before Thanksgiving, with many taking to the roads and skies to reach their destination.

About 4.6 million Southern California residents are expected to travel until Nov. 26, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

Last year, a record 4.5 million people in the region traveled for the holiday — about 3% less than this year’s forecast.

