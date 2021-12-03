Traffic crackdown nets hundreds of citations

Dec. 3—HIGH POINT — A crackdown on unsafe driving by the High Point Police Department that concluded Thursday netted hundreds of citations.

The police conducted the Traffic Safety Surge starting Nov. 22 on a series of major city roadways. The crackdown resulted in 655 citations and 194 warnings to drivers.

The surge also led to the apprehension of three wanted suspects and charges for drug possession and possession of illegally held firearms, police say.

The roads where the crackdown on unsafe driving took place included N. Main Street, Eastchester Drive, S Main Street, Johnson Street, Interstate 74, Westchester Drive, N. Centennial Street, W. Wendover Avenue, W. English Road and Guilford College Road.