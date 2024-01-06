Traffic crash closes portion of Everhard Road NW in Belden Village area

Detour ahead

JACKSON TWP. − A portion of Everhard Road NW in the Belden Village area is closed due to a traffic crash.

A notification from the Jackson Township Police Department states that the eastbound lane of Everhard Road NW between Belden Village Avenue and Dressler Road is closed.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. No additional details were immediately available.

