TRAFFIC: Crash shuts down ramp from I-70 East to I-75 North in Vandalia

A semitrailer crash Thursday night has closed the ramp to I-70 East from I-75 North in Vandalia.

>> RELATED COVERAGE: Crash on I-75 South in Harrison Twp. shuts down interstate for a time

The accident was reported about 10:19 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch.

The trailer is on its side, but the cab was left at a 45-degree angle, the dispatcher said. No injuries have been reported.

We’re working to learn what, if anything, was in the trailer.

There is no or very little traffic back up as troopers were able to reach the accident scene quickly to divert traffic headed to the ramp.

Traffic headed to Dayton International Airport should be able to get to that destination,the dispatcher said.

The ramp will be closed until further notice.

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.



