Traffic crash shuts down section of U.S. Route 30 in Massillon

MASSILLON ‒ A traffic crash shortly before 1:38 p.m. Monday has temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near State Route 21, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation's OHGO site.

Crash details were not immediately available.

A RED Center dispatcher referred questions about the accident to Massillon Police. A message seeking more information was left for Massillon Police Chief Jason Saintenoy.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

