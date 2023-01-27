Traffic crash turns chase, leads to two arrests

Jan. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A routine traffic crash ended with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit search, and two arrests on different outstanding felony warrants, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials reported.

On Thursday at noon, a 35-year-old Blair Township man was driving his black Ford Fusion on M-37 when he hit a silver GMC Yukon in front of Blair Township Hall, Lt. Brian Giddis said.

By the time law enforcement showed up, the Fusion driver was gone, leaving his car behind.

MSP troopers used their K-9 unit to try and locate the man.

"They really had to go back there and truck through some muddy conditions," Giddis said. "It was a great collaborative effort between the two agencies."

Sheriff's office deputies also checked the man's Blair Township residence to see if he was home. When they knocked, his 32-year-old wife answered. She said he wasn't there.

As law enforcement was leaving, they noticed that the woman had a warrant out for shoplifting. Giddis said when they went back to the house to arrest her on the warrant, deputies noticed a new fresh footprint in the snow.

When deputies entered the house for a second time, they said they found the man hiding under a bed in the main bedroom.

Giddis said the man had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest for shoplifting and narcotics-related charges. Both husband and wife were arrested for their warrants and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, police reports showed.

Both suspects await arraignment, and the initial crash remains under investigation.