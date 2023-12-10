Traffic and crashes in metro Phoenix: How to check road conditions

Eastbound Interstate 10 morning traffic near 51st Avenue heads toward downtown Phoenix. I-10 is jammed every day as residents commute to jobs outside the West Valley.

Phoenix has become one of the biggest cities in the United States and is only getting bigger. A downside of that is that traffic in the city is becoming heavier and more unpredictable.

Arizona had 119,991 crashes in 2022, with 38,331 occurring in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It also showed that most crashes took place from 3 to 4 p.m. while the peak hour for fatal crashes was from 7 to 8 p.m.

Traffic in Phoenix by time

Here are some tools that can be used to see what traffic is like and where crashes and closures are before getting in your car.

Arizona511 over the phone

Arizona511 is a nationally designated, three-digit telephone number that provides traveler information across Arizona. It provides information on all Arizona Department of Transportation roadways; special event information; travel times on high-volume roads; transfers to local transit agencies; information and transfer options for state and national parks; border wait times; details for Amber, Blue and Silver alerts; and more.

Arizona travelers can reach the line by dialing 511 from anywhere in the state or dialing 1-888-411-ROAD (7623) if out of state.

AZ511 online

AZ511 also has a website that provides even more information on traffic. It includes traffic cameras, fastest routes and a map with information on crashes, closures, events and more.

Users can visit az511.gov for a map of Arizona and its major roadways. The map allows users to see traffic speeds, crashes, roadwork, special events, traffic cameras and weather alerts.

Traffic speed is one of the categories that can be checked, which shows the speeds of all Arizona roads, streets and highways on a scale from fast to slow. A green line on a road means there is little to no traffic, a yellow line means that there is some traffic, a red line means that there is heavy traffic, and a black line means that the street is closed or traffic has halted to a stop.

The traffic cameras also show a recent screenshot of from the cameras placed around major roadways, giving a visual of current traffic conditions.

There is an option to create a specific route. A starting point and destination can be entered, and multiple routes will show up with the time and distance of the route as well as directions with an option to print them. If you create an account for the website, you can save and customize routes.

Arizona Department of Transportation Twitter

The X account for ADOT, which is accessible at twitter.com/ArizonaDOT, is another good source for traffic information.

It is regularly updated to notify travelers of crashes, closures, delays and anything else that may affect traffic times. The posts also include pictures of the situation it is referencing. Once a crash or closure is no longer affecting traffic, the account will tweet an update saying just that.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Traffic and crashes in metro Phoenix: How to check road conditions