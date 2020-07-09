Web traffic to cryptocurrency exchanges fell by 14% in June

Cryptocurrency exchanges experienced a 14% decline in their web traffic last month and total web traffic hit a five-month low.

Exchanges saw 98.1 million website visits in June, according to data gathered from web analytics firm SimilarWeb and compiled by The Block Research.

[caption id="attachment_71022" align="aligncenter" width="1600"]Source: SimilarWeb, The Block Research[/caption]

Binance led the traffic numbers with about 23.4 million visitors. Coinbase and BitMEX followed with 19 million and 7 million visitors, respectively. Together, the three exchanges accounted for half of June's total traffic.

[caption id="attachment_71021" align="aligncenter" width="1378"]Source: SimilarWeb, The Block Research[/caption]

Exchanges Korbit, BTSE and OKCoin received the lowest number of visitors in June. Traffic on exchanges BitMEX, Bittrex and Bitfinex declined by over 20% from May's numbers.





