Traffic delayed on SR-163 near downtown after man hit: CHP

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Authorities are responding to a fatal incident on southbound State Route 163 near downtown San Diego.

California Highway Patrol reported that a man was fatally hit by a vehicle. It’s not yet known whether the man was walking within the lanes of traffic or near the center divide of the roadway.

Details are limited at this time.

CHP is shutting off traffic on SR-163 into downtown and diverting motorists to the Interstate 5.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

