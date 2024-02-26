Traffic delays for 2-vehicle crash in SE Topeka

UPDATE 7:23 a.m.: Traffic impacts are no longer being reported by Kandrive.org.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka.

As of 7:02 a.m., Southeast 43rd Street Terrace. and Southeast Adams Street are showing traffic delays on Kandrive.org.

The Topeka Police Department watch commander said the call came in at 6:35 a.m. and was determined to be a non-injury crash.

