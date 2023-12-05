Traffic delays expected as construction begins on these Bradenton-area roads, FDOT says

Rumble strips are coming to several Manatee County roadways, according to a Florida Department of Transportation news release announcing lane closures this month.

Rumble strips are typically used to alert drivers to slow down or avoid running off a roadway.

“Roadway departures continue to account for more than half of U.S. roadway fatalities annually and nearly 40% of serious injuries,” according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Rumble strip installation in Manatee County is planned to start this week and be an overnight, moving operation.

During this construction schedule, rumble strips will be ground into the roadway’s shoulder and center lines to help prevent collisions on the highway. The grooves cause vibration and sound when drivers drift from their lane, lessening the likelihood of vehicles running off the outside shoulder or crossing the center line, an FDOT spokesperson said.

“Motorists should expect moving lane closures during the overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. within the work zone,” FDOT said in a news release.

The installation and corresponding moving lane closures schedule include:

▪ Tuesday, Dec. 5, on U.S. 301 from Moccasin Wallow Road to the Manatee/Hillsborough county line

▪ Wednesday, Dec. 6, on S.R. 62 from U.S. 301 to just east of Spencer Parrish Road

Rumble strip installation is planned along S.R. 70 between Bourneside Boulevard and C.R. 675, shown in this January 2023 Bradenton Herald file photo.

▪ Thursday, Dec. 7, on S.R. 70 from Bourneside Boulevard to C.R. 675 (Waterbury Road)

▪ Sunday, Dec. 10, on U.S. 301 from Rutlin Road to Erie Road

▪ Monday, Dec. 11, on S.R. 64 from 57th Street East to 66th Street East and from 117th Street East to just west of Lorraine Road

▪ Tuesday, Dec. 12, on S.R. 70 from just east of Caruso Road to Creekwood Boulevard and from Brandon Run to just east of Lakewood Ranch

▪ Wednesday, Dec. 13, on U.S. 41 from 23rd Street West to just north of Bayshore Road.

▪ Thursday, Dec. 14, on U.S. 41 from north of I-275 to the Manatee/Hillsborough county line and from Terra Ceia Road to the I-275 north on-ramp.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, expect possible delays and reduce their speed within the work zone.

Follow on X at @MyFDOT_SWFL, or facebook.com/MyFDOTSWFL for updates on the road closures.