Traffic delays, power outages: Hurlburt Field conducting readiness test beginning Monday

HURLBURT FIELD — Airmen on Hurlburt Field are set to conduct readiness exercises Monday through Wednesday. During the three-day exercise, people may experience power outages, limited base services and delays when entering and exiting the base.

Officials advise that people on and off base should add additional travel time to and from appointments on base. Any suspicious activities should be reported to the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center at 850-884-7777.

For more information, contact Hurlburt Field Public Affairs at 1sow.wpal@us.af.mil or 850-884-7906

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Hurlburt Field to test base readiness during three-day exercise