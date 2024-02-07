Traffic will be detoured off Highway 69 in Ankeny for construction this year. See where:

The Ankeny City Council approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation on Monday for a nearly yearlong detour on a portion of Highway 69 for bridge replacement projects.

Highway 69 is expected to be closed to through traffic between Northeast 54th Street and Northeast 72nd Street/Northeast 126th Avenue from July 1, 2024 to July 1, 2025, excluding the winter, to replace two bridges across Fourmile Creek, according to city documents.

One bridge will be replaced in fall 2024; the other will be replaced in spring 2025.

The Ankeny City Council approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to detour traffic during a bridge replacement project on Highway 69.

Traffic will be detoured during the projects to Northeast 36th Street, Interstate 35 and Northeast 72nd Street/Northeast 126th Avenue.

The council approved the agreement as part of its consent agenda.

