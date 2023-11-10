Traffic detours on I-820 as work on $414M project begins next week, roads will be closed

Construction on the North Tarrant Express Capacity Improvement Projects gets underway next week, which means there will be road closures.

The project will add a free general-purpose lane in each direction along the north loop of Interstate 820 and a tolled lane in each direction along Airport Freeway, according to the TEXpress lanes. The project is estimated to take three and a half years, completing sometime in 2027.

Toll revenues collected via the North Tarrant Express lanes will fully fund the $414 million project. The project was originally part of a public-private partnership with Texas and the Department of Transportation in 2009, to be delivered when traffic counts reached a certain level.

“That threshold has been met almost eight years ahead of projection,” said Jose Espinosa, NTE Mobility Partners CEO. “This is an exciting project that will continue to provide mobility innovation and congestion relief to one of the fastest-growing regions in country.”

Full construction on the project will get underway in mid-2024, with the early work planned for next week focused on installing construction barriers and stripping lanes.

The following closures are for Nov. 13-17 from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and Nov. 17-18 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.

All lanes of eastbound I-820 general purpose lanes from Beach Street to Rude Snow Drive will be closed. Traffic to be redirected to eastbound I-820 TEXpress lanes.

The off-ramp from eastbound I-820 general purpose lanes to Haltom Road will be closed. Traffic to be redirected to the next exit at Denton Highway 377.

The on-ramp to the eastbound I-820 general purpose lanes at Haltom Road will be closed. Traffic to be redirected to the next entrance at Denton Highway 377.

The on-ramp to the eastbound I-820 general purpose lanes at Denton Highway 377 will be closed. Traffic to be maintained using eastbound TEXpress entrance at Denton Highway 377.

The on-ramp to the eastbound I-820 general purpose lanes at Iron Horse Boulevard will be closed. Traffic to be maintained using eastbound TEXpress entrance at Iron Horse Boulevard.

The off-ramp from eastbound I-820 to Rufe Snow Drive will be closed. Traffic to be redirected to exit at Texas Boulevard 26.