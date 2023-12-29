Traffic into downtown Columbia backed up for miles on I-26 following accident

Interstate 26 is currently closed coming into downtown Columbia following a collision near Greystone Boulevard, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up for miles between Harbison Boulevard and Bush River Road near Irmo.

All eastbound traffic will have to continue east, according to Trooper William Bennett.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is asking drivers to use an alternative route and to avoid the area, according to a social media post.

Real time traffic updates can be found at http://511sc.org