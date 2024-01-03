New traffic enforcement campaign begins in Mercer County

Jan. 3—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Over a five-year period, Mercer County ranked seventh in West Virginia for fatal crashes, so the Mercer County Sheriff's Department is implementing a proactive program to help reduce roadway fatalities.

West Virginia consistently sees traffic crashes and fatalities year after year that are related to impaired drivers, speeding drivers, aggressive drivers and various other careless driving acts, according to Lt. Adam M. Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Many times, the occupants in those crashes could have decreased their chances of injury by wearing their seat belt, he said.

On average, there are more than 1,200 motor vehicle crashes that are reported in Mercer County every year, Ballard said Tuesday.

Using fatal crash reports from 2017-2021, Mercer County has been identified as being seventh in the state for fatal crashes, which have totaled 58 deaths in crashes over this 5-year period, Ballard said. Out of those, 48 percent of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

In efforts to reduce these crashes the Mercer County Sheriff's Department will be implementing a proactive traffic enforcement program. In addition to overtime patrols funded through the WV Governor's Highway Safety Program, with the sheriff's department working closely with the WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program, will be dedicating a deputy to full-time traffic enforcement, he said.

"Often when we work on traffic enforcement projects, the naysayers come out to say we're just out to get numbers in for the month or don't we have better things to do. What often they don't realize is that we don't work on a quota system," Ballard said. "We are out trying to change driving behavior, and usually issuing citations is the only thing that helps change that behavior.

"In reality, the law enforcement in Mercer County will spend at least an hour per each crash that gets reported — and potentially more depending on how severe the crash is; from responding to, then the investigation, and finally completing the report. If we can see some reduction in these 1,200 crashes, we will be accomplishing several things," he said. "First, it will make traveling on the roadways safer for everyone, which is the ultimate goal. Second, less crashes will free up law enforcement from taking time working those crashes and allow them to better focus on criminal activity."

Ballard said the sheriff's department has deputies that are good at traffic enforcement, but answering 911 calls and other complaints limits how much time they can spend on changing bad driving behavior on local roads.

"Deputy N.J. Mason has been selected to fill this specific enforcement position. He has some additional training when it comes to traffic enforcement," Ballard said. "Deputy Mason is a Drug Recognition Expert, that will be a benefit to finding and arresting drug impaired drivers. In addition to impaired driving enforcement, we will also be enforcing the various other traffic laws. We appreciate the motoring public understanding that traffic enforcement is part of law enforcement and goes with responsibilities we share for keeping a safe community."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com