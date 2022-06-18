Traffic enforcement effort focusing on U.S. 35, other major Dayton routes

Jun. 18—A joint traffic enforcement effort is focusing on U.S. 35, Smithville Road, Third Street and connecting routes this evening from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol will focus on "crash causing" violations like reckless driving, impaired driving, speeding and not wearing seat belts, according to a release.

Tonight's traffic enforcement is part of the Dayton Service Initiative, a program intended to reduce fatal crashes in Montgomery County through increased patrols and education.

The initiative was developed by the highway patrol, Dayton police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Trotwood police, which were later joined by police departments in Butler Township, Huber Heights, Riverside, Moraine and Vandalia.