Traffic enforcement will heat up with state grant

Dec. 10—The Glynn County Police Department is all set to bring the heat in 2022 to drunk drivers, excessive speeders and other dangerous motorists, which is good news for safe drivers.

The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety announced Thursday the allocation of a $138,235 grant for the county police department's four-person traffic enforcement squad known as HEAT, Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic. Glynn County was among 21 law enforcement agencies statewide to receive a grant to keep the HEAT program going another year.

Led by county police Sgt. Matthew Dixon, the HEAT squad patrols area roadways year-round with an emphasis on enforcing laws against dangerous driving habits. Its goal is to reduce injurious and life-threatening crashes.

HEAT officers also focus on educating the community about the importance of safe-driving habits and the use of seat belts, as well as warning about the dangers of drunk driving or driving distracted by hands-on communications.

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste welcomed the HEAT grant, adding that it comes as a timely reminder of the need for safe driving over the busy holidays.

"This grant enables our HEAT team members to focus on removing impaired drivers and reducing injury crashes across the county," Battiste said. "As the holidays approach we remind everyone to drive sober, choose a designated driver or pre-arrange a ride share early in the evening."

While the HEAT squad might seem like a small group among the department of more than 100 sworn officers, its four members have maintained a large profile on county roadways. So far in 2021, the HEAT squad has made 268 arrests for DUI, according to statistics provided to The News. The squad has issued another 2,601 speeding tickets.

HEAT has responded to 1,835 vehicle crashes, 367 of which resulted in injury. Impaired driving contributed to six of the crashes that resulted in injuries and speeding to 19, statistics show.

Glynn County's HEAT squad takes part in statewide driver safety programs such as the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative and the Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign. It also works in conjunction with neighboring law enforcement agencies on various high-visibility patrols, road checks and sobriety checkpoints.

"We are thankful for this funding, which enables us to better use our local resources while enabling us to achieve our daily goal of a safer Glynn County," Battiste said.