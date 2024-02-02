'Traffic experiment' on I-195W starts Friday with lane closure

EAST PROVIDENCE − The number of lanes on Interstate 195 West, before the bridge, is being reduced tonight as the state officials run an experiment to see if they can reduce overall congestion.

The third lane on I-195 West, just east of the East Shore Expressway entrance will be temporarily eliminated, at least from Friday night until Tuesday.

The first test pattern will go into place at 10 p.m. Friday, Feb 2, Department of Transportation Spokesman Charles St. Martin wrote in a news release.

A graphic release by the Department of Transportation shows the freeway will slim down to two lanes right before the Warren Avenue underpass.

Drivers entering the freeway from the East Shore Expressway will essentially have their own merge lane, instead of jockeying to merge with traffic in the far right lane, St. Martin said in an interview.

"They'll have their own lane, with no traffic coming from their left," he said.

This graphic shows where I-195 West will be reduced to two lanes, in advance of the Washington Bridge, to ease traffic woes by making it easier for people in East Providence to merge.

Where will the lanes on I-195 West go down?

I-195 West will go from three lanes to two lanes, east of the East Shore Expressway entrance to the freeway, for about a mile. A map provided by the Department of Transportation shows the lane reduction starting just east of the Warren Avenue underpass.

"This will expedite travel for those entering I-195 West from the East Shore Expressway, Pawtucket Avenue and Broadway," St. Martin wrote.

In models the department has run, this lane closure just before the East Shore Expressway entrance eases the merge further down the road, which in turn should reduce travel time.

"This pattern will allow those using the East Shore Expressway, Pawtucket Avenue and Broadway ramps to merge more easily," he wrote.

How long will the lane reduction last?

Engineers will monitor how traffic behaves after the lane reduction is introduced through Tuesday, which will capture both weekend traffic and some weekday traffic, he wrote.

After Tuesday, engineers will make the decision of whether to keep the lane reduction or remove it, based on how well it performs, St. Martin wrote.

How will the lane reduction be created?

Barrels will be used to block off the third lane, which will "allow for any necessary changes or reversal to be made swiftly," he wrote.

Other models are being considered

State engineers have been modeling other new traffic patterns to reduce the congestion problems. Other patterns will be rolled out later, St. Martin wrote.

