Traffic fatalities down in Delaware, according to state data

Delaware has reported a decline in traffic fatalities from 2022 to 2023, but there's more work to be done, according to officials.

A 16% decrease was reported amongst fatalities overall, with 137 reported in 2023 and 164 fatalities in 2022, according to data released by the state.

All reported modes of transportation: bicyclist, motorcycle, pedestrian and vehicle occupants, saw fatality decreases.

“While we are encouraged by the overall decline in traffic fatalities, substantial work remains ahead. As we acknowledge this progress, let it reinforce the potential impact achievable through collective action," said Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen, Jr. in a state press release.

Traffic fatalities in Delaware

Vehicle occupant deaths were down 14%, with 89 fatalities reported in 2023 and 103 deaths in 2022

Pedestrian deaths were down 13%, with 28 reported fatalities in 2023 and 32 reported in 2022

Bicyclist deaths were down 29%, with five deaths reported in 2023 and seven fatalities reported in 2022

Motorcyclist deaths were down the highest percentage of 32%, with 15 fatalities in 2023 and 22 reported in 2022.

According to the Jan. 12 release, three fatalities have occurred so far in the new year.

“To achieve the goal of having zero fatalities on our roads, we are taking steps to form meaningful partnerships and actively engage within the community to spread our safety message more effectively,” Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety Sharon Bryson said.

Data from the office also shows fatal crashes by county, with 62 in New Castle County, 28 in Kent County and 41 in Sussex County in 2023.

In 42 of the crashes reported in 2023, seatbelts were not used, according to OHS's data.

“Paying attention, obeying speed limits and planning sober rides all make a difference," Governor John Carney said in a release. "Let’s continue the trend so we can avoid these preventable tragedies.”

A safety summit to discuss efforts meant to address Delaware crashes and fatalities, hosted by Delaware State Police, OHS and DelDOT, is being held on April 17 at the Wilmington Chase Center.

"By working together, we can make Delaware roadways safer for everyone to arrive alive,” Bryson said.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware traffic fatalities drop from 2022 to 2023, data shows